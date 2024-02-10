Merson Predicts Aston Villa Vs Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea, City Games

Arsenal legend, Paul Merson has predicted the Premier League games taking place across England on different grounds this weekend and on Monday, February 12.

According to him, Manchester City will host Everton in an early kick-off clash on Saturday afternoon at Etihad.

He also predicted that Aston Villa will tackle Manchester United at Villa Park on Sunday evening, adding that Crystal Palace will host Chelsea on Monday night.

Providing his predictions, Merson told Sportskeeda;

Manchester City 2-0 Everton.

Wolves 3-1 Brentford

Fulham 1-2 Bournemouth

Tottenham 3-2 Brighton

Luton Town 2-0 Sheffield United

Liverpool 3-0 Burnley

Nottingham Forest 1-2 Newcastle United

West Ham 1-2 Arsenal

Aston Villa 2-2 Manchester United

Crystal Palace 0-3 Chelsea