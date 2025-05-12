Merino Snatches Point For Arsenal At Liverpool

Share

Mikel Merino scored and was then sent off as Arsenal came from two goals down to draw with Premier League champions Liverpool in an entertaining match at Anfield.

There was a celebratory atmosphere as Liverpool, who wrapped up the title two weeks ago, raced ahead with two goals in two minutes.

They scored the first in the 20th minute when Arsenal’s defence switched off following a quick throw-in, and Andy Robertson’s cross was headed in by Cody Gakpo.

The Reds doubled their lead a minute later when Dominik Szoboszlai chased on to a forward pass and squared the ball for Luis Diaz to slide into an empty net.

Share