Merino Sinks Chelsea As Fulham Beat Spurs

Mikel Merino scored the only goal of the game as Arsenal beat Chelsea to move 12 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Both of these sides came into the match without their first-choice striker, with Kai Havertz ruled out for the season with a hamstring injury for Arsenal and Nicolas Jackson missing for Chelsea.

Chelsea were also without their most important player Cole Palmer, who was out of the squad with an injury, and it was the first time the Blues have had to play without him since they lost 5-0 to Arsenal in April last season.

Arsenal, again naming Merino as a makeshift striker, dominated the game early on and Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli and Declan Rice all went close. Merino’s winner came in the 20th minute when he flicked on a curling corner from Martin Odegaard past a stretching Robert Sanchez.

