Merino Fires Arsenal To 1-0 Victory Over Chelsea In London Derby

A first-half header from Mikel Merino proved to be the difference as Arsenal edged Chelsea 1-0 in a tense Premier League encounter on Sunday.

The Gunners, who came into the match trailing league leaders Liverpool by 15 points, knew that only a win would keep their faint title hopes alive.

With Liverpool absent from league action this weekend due to their Carabao Cup final clash against Newcastle United, Mikel Arteta’s men seized the opportunity to cut the gap to 12 points.

Arsenal started aggressively, dominating possession and creating multiple chances in the first half. Despite their attacking intensity, they only had Merino’s well-placed header from a corner to show for their efforts before halftime.

Chelsea, on the other hand, struggled to impose themselves in attack and failed to register a clear-cut opportunity.

The second half saw both teams cancel each other out, with Arsenal defending their slender lead resolutely to secure all three points.

With nine matches left in the season, Arsenal will host Fulham after the international break, while Liverpool faces arch-rivals Everton in the Merseyside Derby as the title race continues to unfold.

