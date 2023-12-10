Merger: PDP Sets up Think Tank for 2027

Contrary to the claims and counter claims that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is in talks with others for a merger talk, Sunday Telegraph can authoritatively report that not only is the party talking but has set up a think tank headed by a serving governor for 2027. Multiple sources, who spoke with Sunday Telegraph in the country’s seat of government and commercial capital, said talks are on but outside the purviews of the National Working Committee(NWC) of the party.

One of the Sources said: “What I know is that there is think tank that is working on how to strengthen the PDP as a main opposition party. “That think tank is work- ing across multiple party lines with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and others outside the National Working Committee and it is headed by a serving governor. “It is to ensure that it does not run into a head wind like it did in the last elections.” Furthermore, Sunday Telegraph gathered that although the Labour Party denies that it is party of the plan, their candidate for the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi may not be far from the group working to ensure that the opposition gives the APC a run for its money in 2027.

Our source continued: “It is a pan- Nigeria arrangement. They are reaching out to other parties in order to become a formidable opposition to the ruling APC. The parties include Labour Party, NNPP, SDP and what have you. “The problem with Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is that there are a lot of issues in the NNPP, which make others to see him that it is about him and not for the good of the country.

Some elements of the NNPP are part of the process what we are talking about.” On the CSU documents, a source said that even though the court ruled that they do not have value, the real value is just for the purpose of last election. The source said: “One of the reasons the major op- position frontiers have confidence in it is that they are sure that they can go all out to fight to any level with it. Those documents have the effect of being useful when called for.

“The Judgement at the Supreme Court only cleared him for this time. The merits or demerits of that case were not mentioned, which means it can be used against him for the second term. “The judgement itself did not interrogate the merit or demerit of the documents. It only gave the ruling based on technicalities and timelines. The document itself, is it politically potent? The answer is yes! “There is very likelihood that it will work out for them to take out the APC hegemony in 2027.

“It is a political process, and we do not know what it will metamorphose into. They will have a formal agreement on what it will turn out into. “Those are the options that the body will look into if they are going to field another candidate, not necessarily Atiku. They will work together; we need a poster boy as our leader, who can be our presidential candidate. “It is early to say it shall be me; it shall be you, it shall be so and so person. They are working out all the options.”

Another source, who lent credence to this said the PDP as a party is wound- ed, lacks the wherewithal to play the opposition role it is expected to play. He said: “After losing in two of three states in the last governorship election held on November 11, in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States, it is in a quandary. The current chairman is trying to see how to revive the fortunes of the party. “But some persons are of the view that some people, who are in charge of the party have to go for it to become a meaningful op- position party.

“The fact that it lost woefully in Kogi and Imo states has further shown that par- ty needs some intervention if it has to be. “There are two levels: Some are asking that it should reach out to other parties and form a bigger alliance that would challenge the APC. “The PDP as it is now does not have enough fire in its belly to confront the APC, even in the days ahead. “It needs to settle down, get its acts together and play the role of the main opposition party.”