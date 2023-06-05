Mercy Johnson’s Father Burial Stir Emotions

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie has finally laid her father to rest amid tears.

In a video making the rounds on social media, New Telegraph observed that it captures the sad moment of Mercy Johnson at her father’s burial ceremony.

This online news platform had earlier reported that the movie actress lost her father in the month of May, describing her father’s death as unacceptable, adding that it is the most significant pain she has ever endured.

However, a video clip shared by @queenoftiktok632 on Tik Tok shows Mercy Johnson alongside her husband in distress as her father’s coffin was being carried by undertakers.

Sharing the video, she captioned, “Rest in peace Pa Johnson, Mercy Johnson is beautiful,”

Viewers who were around the scene had a hard time debating whether or not it was the actress they were seeing.

Netizens took to her comment section to sympathize with the actress whose parents have both passed away.

Watch the video below