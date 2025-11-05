Mercy Johnson Reacts To Regina Daniels’ Outburst Over Missing Brother

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie has reacted to Regina Daniels’ emotional outburst concerning the whereabouts of her brother, Sammy, who has reportedly been missing following his alleged arrest.

Taking to her Instagram story, Mercy Johnson expressed outrage over the incident, describing it as “the worst form of injustice.”

She wrote: “The worst form of injustice is pretended justice… A child was arrested, no one can or has been allowed to see him for two days. He was flown from Lagos to Abuja and is allegedly being taken to court from the airport… How did we get here? Nigeria… Wow.”

The actress joined the growing number of public figures and fans demanding answers about the alleged arrest and detention of Regina Daniels’ brother.

Regina Daniels had earlier voiced concern on social media, lamenting that she had been unable to reach her brother and accusing authorities of withholding information about his location.

The hashtags #FreeSammy and #WhereIsSamuel have since gained traction online, with celebrities and activists calling for transparency and justice.