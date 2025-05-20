Mercy Johnson Opens Up On Drastic Weight Loss

Share

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie has opened up about her health struggles and her sudden weight loss.

New Telegraph recalls that the movie star recently sparked concerns with her drastic weight loss, which has been the subject of intense discussion across social media platforms.

In a recent conversation with veteran actress Joke Silva, Okojie explained that she had a cancer scare and underwent a thyroid removal surgery.

She said, “I had a cancer scare and I had my thyroid removed. I was like a journey for us because we have kids and my lastborn was six month old at that time, we (my husband and I) kept saying, we had to understand this is the new us, let’s go get the surgery done.

“When we got there, they said that I was going to be on medication for the rest of my life. We had to sit down, they were saying I can’t miss my medication, telling me the side effects.

“So, I’m reconciling with this you are saying (my weight loss). I’m at the point where you realised that this is where we are, let’s grow from here and live in this comfort zone.”

