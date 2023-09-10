Mercy Johnson-Okojie, Daughters Feature In New Comedy Movie

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie and her two daughters, Purity and Angel star in a comedy movie titled, “The Birthday”.

The movie is a new Nigerian movie, produced by Solomon Apete, directed by Nonso Uzozie and edited by Chikezie Prince Ukaegbu.

Apart from Mercy Johnson, the movie also stars actors like Onny Michael and Stancey Danjuma

The Comedy “The Birthday” is about the struggles of a pregnant woman who discovered she was expecting on her birthday, her hilarious and unbelievable demands from her husband and lots more, which was played extensively by Mercy Johnson and her two lovely daughters.

Watch the fun-filled comedy on Mercy Johnson Okojie TV on YouTube.

