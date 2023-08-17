Mercy Johnson Left Ladies Star Struck On Movie Set (Video)

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson has left some of her fans excited after she was spotted casually dressed on the street.

The video was however captured and shared on Tiktok by a Tiktok user @ask_of_eddy_wise.

With the video making rounds on the internet, it could be seen as one of the ladies was filming the encounter, her friends were heard expressing their surprise and excitement, urging her to share the video with them later.

In the video, the movie star was seen as she was about to effortlessly portray her character, with two polythene bags captivating the audience with her acting prowess.

The video has garnered a lot of attention and admiration from viewers who have been captivated by Mercy Johnson’s on-screen presence.

Mercy Johnson is known for her great acting skills and her ability to bring characters to life with such ease has solidified her reputation as a talented actress within the Nigerian film industry.

Reaction trailing her video;

@simplyfavour commented: “I dey jealous una walai if I fit see her ehh.”

@ije bby said: “Send am for me too I dey WhatsApp.”

@Precious baby commented: “See as you Dey Shout so na yansh you see.”

@user4477578141299 reacted: “You nor go put your hand well.”

@__Boss Babe__ said: “Where is this place.”

@barbieee said: “I too love this woman o abeg where una see am make I come.”

See the video below: