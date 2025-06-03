Mercy Johnson Is Down With Sickness – Angela Okorie Alleges

Popular actress, Angela Okorie, has revealed that her colleague, Mercy Johnson Okojie, is battling with an undisclosed illness, weeks after a video of her weight loss surfaced on the internet.
New Telegraph recalls that some weeks ago, a new video captured Mercy Johnson’s recent look, looking slimmer than she used to, which has garnered a series of concerns from friends and fans.
Reacting, Angela Okorie took to social media to claim that she got news that the actress isn’t well.
She opined that the sickness Mercy Johnson is battling is the sort that she wouldn’t wish on anyone, even her enemy.
Angela Okorie said: “I got a news that Mercy Johnson is not feeling well and the kind of sickness she has is not something I would wish on my enemies;
“I have forgiven Mercy Johnson because she is seriously ill. She should go and apologize to all the people she has wronged and she should stop using church words that doesn’t represent her…..”
Watch video below:
https://x.com/dammiedammie35/status/1929848152376348759?s=46