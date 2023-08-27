Mercy Johnson, Husband Celebrate 12th Wedding Anniversary

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson has taken to her social media page to celebrate her 12th wedding anniversary with her husband, Prince Odi Okojie.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that the couple met in 2009 through a mutual friend, got engaged in 2010 and married in 2011.

Their union is blessed with beautiful four children together: Purity, Henry, Divine, and Angel.

However, marriage is not a bed of roses as the couple has faced some challenges in their marriage, including Mercy Johnson’s miscarriage in 2013.

They had their first child, Purity, in 2012. Second child, Henry, in 2014. The third child, Divine, in 2016 and the fourth child, Angel, in 2020.

The screen goddess who is known for her great acting skills and coordinated when it comes to her husband and family took to her Instagram page to share stunning family photos, as she expressed gratitude to God.

She wrote: “Cheers to an Awesome 12 years of Mutual Commitment To Love Without Condition Or Expiry Date. Happy Wedding Anniversary, Babe.”

Fans of the Nollywood actress have flooded the comment section of her post to celebrate with her.

