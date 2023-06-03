Mercy Johnson Held Service of Songs For Her father

The popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie on Friday held a service of Songs for her father, Daniel Ametuo.

It would be recalled that Mercy Johnson’s father who was a warrant Naval Officer passed on May 5, 2023, and the news of his death has thrown the family of Johnson into mourning.

Taking to her Instagram page to mourn her father, the actress described his death as unacceptable, stressing that she would continue to question God for taking him away.

According to Mercy, her father’s demise is the greatest pain she has ever experienced.

She said the only reasonable explanation for his demise is that God loves him more than they do.

She wrote, “Rest in peace my gentle father, NWO Johnson Ametuo Daniel D.A Johnson, God clearly loves you more, that’s the only explanation that makes sense to me now.”