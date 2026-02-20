Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie has expressed her appreciation to the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpeholo, following her appointment as the Special Adviser on Public Engagement and Advocacy.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Mercy Johnson described the appointment as a call to serve, connect, listen, and advocate with purpose.

Expressing her gratitude, the celebrated actress said she would discharge her responsibilities with humility, dedication, and a strong commitment to service, aligning with the governor’s SHINE Agenda.

She wrote, “I am deeply honoured and sincerely grateful to His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, the Executive Governor of Edo State, for the trust and confidence reposed in me with my appointment as Special Adviser on Public Engagement and Advocacy.

“This appointment is not just a call to serve, it is a call to connect, to listen, and to advocate with purpose.

Speaking further, she said her focus would be on deepening civic engagement, strengthening public trust, and promoting people-centred governance

She further noted that the role fundamentally involves amplifying citizens’ voices and encouraging their participation in governance.

“I accept this responsibility with humility, dedication, and an unshakable commitment to service, and I am fully aligned with His Excellency’s SHINE Agenda of responsive/ Practical governance and sustainable development. “To the great people of Edo State: this role is about you—your voices, your stories, and your participation in governance. “Together, we will deepen civic engagement, strengthen trust, and advance a people-centred Edo where every voice truly counts. “Thank you for the overwhelming support and goodwill. The journey continues. The work begins now. Mercy Johnson Okojie, Special Adviser on Public Engagement & Advocacy, Edo State.”