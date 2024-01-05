Mercy Eke’s Sister Releases Birth Certificate Over Alleged Age Fraud

The elder sister of Big Brother Naija (BBNija) Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke, Sweery, has clarified allegations that Mercy falsified her age.

New Telegraph reports that news making rounds online claimed Mercy is over 35 years old but lying about her real age on social media.

Taking to her Instagram page, Sweery took to Mercy’s defence as she shared a video of Mercy’s birth certificate, showing she was born in September 1993 and would be turning 31 this year.

According to her, many people are jealous of the level of Mercy Eke’s success at age 30.

She, however, advised critics to get busy rather than arguing over the accomplishments of the reality TV star.

She wrote: “Even though my sister asked me not to post this, it’s high time we end all this madness, y’all can hate from your trenches, my sister is clear, the only thing y’all have against her is the level of success, at 30yrs, 3 houses, 3 company’s, lands, cars and living her best life…

“Y’all got nothing on my sister aside from lies and jealousy. it’s 2024, get busy or you will still be here running mad at my sister’s success and age come 2050.”