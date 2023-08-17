Mercy Eke Would Have Won ‘Pepper Dem’ Season, Regardless Of Tacha Disqualification – Cee-C

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Cee-C on Thursday said Mercy Eke would have still won the “Pepper Dem Gang” season even if Tacha was not disqualified.

Cee-C said this in the midst of Pere and Ike while in the locker room as they were seen getting dressed up and discussing the show’s dynamics and who would probably win.

In the cause of their discussion, Ike stated that Tacha was supposed to win during his season if not for the fact that she was disqualified, but Cee-C responded in an intriguing way.

The celebrity lawyer opined that even if Tacha hadn’t been disqualified, she would not have won.

She assured Ike that Mercy would have won regardless of how things ultimately played out.

This discussion was coming after Cee-C told him and Pere that she doesn’t think a guy will win this season’s All-Stars show because of how certain people have messed up.