February 28, 2025
Mercy Eke Splashes Millions On Lamborghini

The winner of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 4 winner, Mercy Eke, has announced her latest acquisition of a Lamborghini car.

Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, the reality star expressed delight over her latest acquisition, describing it as her ‘newest pet’.

Mercy Eke’s post was accompanied by a video offering a glimpse into her luxurious Lamborghini, embellished with balloons.

In the video clip, she was seen expressing delight as she shows off the interior features of her Lamborghini, which boasts an eye-catching orange colour.

She is seen posing in various positions, striking stylish poses with her new ride.

The post reads,“LAMBO in a LAMBO☺️I know y’all saw this one coming, it was always a matter of when .My Newest pet is finally here”.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DGluVsDteRv/?igsh=MWxoOG5tdTVzMXpudg==

