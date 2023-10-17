Mercy Eke Speaks On Welcoming Child Through Surrogate

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) “Pepper Dem” Season, “Pepper Dem” winner, Mercy Eke has revealed her plan to welcome her baby through a surrogate.

Mercy Eke made this known when she spoke about what would stop her from getting married in an interview with media personality, Hero Daniels.

According to Mercy Eke, she might not end up carrying her own baby since she can have one through surrogacy.

She revealed that she would donate her egg to a surrogate mother and get a sperm donor to have her own child.

The Queen of Highlights said she wouldn’t like to have a baby out of wedlock. However, if she does have one, she won’t be interested in getting married anymore.

Explaining further, she stated that the reason is because she would love her baby so much that none would be left for her husband.

Watch her speak below: