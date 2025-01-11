Share

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 4 “Pepper Dem Gang” winner, Mercy Eke has sparked pregnancy rumours with the new photos she dropped on her social media page.

In her latest Instagram post, Mercy Eke shared a clip showcasing her breathtaking outfits in a white dress which exudes elegance, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense as she poses for the camera.

However, in the video, what captured many internet users’ attention was Mercy Eke’s apparent baby bump.

Meanwhile, Mercy Eke has yet to address the pregnancy rumours as of the time of filing this report.

Chukwuma Chekwube remarked, “Congratulations to her. Best decision for her”.

Adewole Deshola wrote,“Obviously a maternity shoot o and if not, it looks like it”.

Chioma Ugwozor wrote, “She’s having a baby “.

Mayor Dauda emphasized, “She said it before na if she doesn’t find a man she’d get pregnant, cause of age if she is I love it for her”.

