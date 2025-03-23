Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 4 winner, Mercy Eke has set tongues wagging on social media as she shows off her luxurious London apartment.
Sunday Telegraph recalls that Mercy Eke recently announced her relocation to London to pursue an MBA in Business Administration.
However, a video circulating online offers a glimpse into Mercy Eke’s luxurious apartment. She was spotted on a longline sweater as she sat on a couch, busy with her laptop.
Reaction trailing this post;
Anita remarked, “She and Tacha would be looking at each other from their balcony”.
Pretty Aide wrote, “That house is more than 4 million naira monthly oo. You say 200£.I know my first staying at £19,000 no fresh like this”.
Mimso stated, “This is actually embarrassing and very local. Clearly shows exposure level”.
Nurse Gigi added, “She always dreams big and I love it for her”.
Travel Leisure emphasized, “People that really have it don’t disturb the timeline “.
