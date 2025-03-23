Share

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 4 winner, Mercy Eke has set tongues wagging on social media as she shows off her luxurious London apartment.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Mercy Eke recently announced her relocation to London to pursue an MBA in Business Administration.

However, a video circulating online offers a glimpse into Mercy Eke’s luxurious apartment. She was spotted on a longline sweater as she sat on a couch, busy with her laptop.

