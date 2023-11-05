Mercy Eke Reacts As Pere Flaunts Mystery Lady In Ghana

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) “Pepper Dem Gang” winner, Mercy Eke has reacted to the viral video of her alleged lover, Pere Egbi with a mystery lady in Ghana.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Mercy and Pere were lovers in the just concluded BBNaija All-Stars season.

After the show ended, Pere while speaking in an interview, had expressed his desire to pursue a closer relationship with Mercy.

However, Mercy on the other end started receiving unexpected presents from an unidentified man who appeared on the internet.

Following this, the duo unfollowed each other on their social media pages, days later, we hardly hear about the both as a substance online.

In a recent development, Pere announced his move to Ghana, in a tweet, via his X page, he wrote: “I’m moving to Ghana because…”

Days after, a viral footage of him with a mystery lady in Ghana surfaced on the internet.

Reacting to this on her official X, Mercy wrote: “Game over.”