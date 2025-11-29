Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 4 winner, Mercy Eke, has opened up about her relationship status and her views on marriage and motherhood, saying she remains single simply because she has yet to meet the kind of man she desires.

Speaking during a recent podcast appearance, Eke revealed that she is not short of suitors and could settle down at any time if she chooses, but she has specific expectations in a partner that she has not found.

“I can get married tomorrow if I want to. It’s not like there are no suitors—there are plenty. But what I want in a man, I haven’t seen,” she said.

Eke also shared her stance on having children outside marriage, noting that while she is not actively trying to get pregnant, she would keep the baby if it happened unexpectedly.

According to her, financial stability shields many successful women from the stigma often associated with single motherhood.

“I won’t go out of my way to get pregnant out of wedlock, but if it happens, I’d keep my baby,” she said. “People don’t realise that the judgment single mothers face mostly affects women who are struggling. The ones doing well are still being chased by men,” she added.

The reality star expressed her dream of having three children—either two girls and a boy or all girls, as she has a strong preference for daughters. She added that even without marriage, motherhood remains a path she is willing to embrace.

“Even if I don’t get married, I’ll still have kids. I love girls, so I want daughters. And even if I have a baby before marriage, I would still meet a man,” she said.

Eke’s comments have sparked discussions online about evolving views on relationships, societal expectations, and the growing number of women choosing to prioritise personal fulfilment over traditional timelines.