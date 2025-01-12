Mercy Eke Isn’t Pregnant, Nina Ivy Reveals

Share

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Nina Ivy has debunked rumours making rounds on social media that her colleague, Mercy Eke is pregnant after her recent viral video on Saturday

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Mercy Eke shared a video and photos of herself in a new shoot, sparking pregnancy rumours among her fans.

Mercy Eke exudes elegance, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense as she poses for the camera.

However, some fans speculated that Mercy Eke was pregnant after sighting a supposed “baby bump” in the video she shared earlier.

Reacting to the rumours, Nina Ivy took to the comment section to clear the air, noting that the reality star is not pregnant.

She wrote; “She isn’t preggy, rest”.

