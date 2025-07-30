Mercy Eke Declares BBNaija Housemate Dede Her Favorite

The pepper is still very much peppering! BBNaija Season 4 winner, Mercy Eke, has entered the chat and she’s not here to sit on the fence.

In the thick of all the Season 10 drama, Mercy hopped on X (formerly Twitter) to declare her fave, giving a loud and clear shoutout to 23-year-old Dede from Delta State. “Dede a 10/10.” Just like that, the internet lit up #TeamDede is officially gaining steam” she wrote.

Her endorsement isn’t just noise. With Mercy’s influence and fanbase, Dede’s chances in the house could get a serious boost. And she’s not the only BBNaija alumni calling shots this season.

Erica has publicly backed Sabrina, while Tacha is throwing full support behind Isabella. Season 7 finalist, Adekunle, is also in the mix, standing behind Sultana.

BBNaija Season 10, dubbed “Ten Over Ten,” isn’t just about what’s happening inside the house, the alumni are stirring the pot from outside too. And with a massive ₦150 million prize package on the line, this season is already giving all the spice, suspense, and social media showdowns we live for.