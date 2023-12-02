Mercy Chinwo’s Husband Reveals Their Baby Gender

Famous gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa have revealed the gender of their baby a month after welcoming their first child.

New Telegraph recalls that a few weeks ago, the celebrity couple excitedly announced the arrival of their first child via their official social media pages.

Taking to her Instagram page, Mercy Chinwo shared a throwback video of herself dancing while heavily pregnant with their baby.

Captioning the video, she welcomed her beloved fans to the month of festivity while wishing them overflowing testimonies.

She wrote, “Throwback to when I was celebrating my precious bundle of Joy!

Welcome to a season of celebration, family. May this month usher in an overflow of thanksgiving and testimonies in your life that will have you shouting ‘Jesus, indeed, You Do This One,”.

Taking to the comment section, her husband noted the joy of celebrating the coming festivity for the first time with his ‘SON.’

He wrote, “December to celebrate with the mother of my SON ❤️❤️❤️ what a December,”