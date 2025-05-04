Mercy Chinwo Responsible For VeryDarkMan’s Arrest – Stanley Ontop

Share

Nigerian movie producer, Stanley Ajemba, popularly known as Stanley Ontop, has alleged that gospel musician, Mercy Chinwo is responsible for the arrest of controversial social media activist, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan.

Stanley Ontop made this claims on his official Instagram page on Sunday while reacting to viral reports that VeryDarkMan was arrested by GTBank.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that VeryDarkMan was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday May 2, after visiting GTBank with his mother to complain about alleged deduction from her account.

Reacting to VeryDarkMan’s arrest, Stanley Ontop accused Mercy Chinwo of ordering the arrest, tagging Nigerian churches as another government agency that uses the police, EFCC and military to oppress the citizens.

He said: “GTBANK is not responsible for VDM arrest at their premises. Mercy Chinwo is responsible for the arrest of VDM. “Church is another government agency that uses our police, EFCC or military to intimidate citizens. Mercy Chinwo is the problem now not GTBank”.

