Mercy Chinwo, Husband Welcome Second Child

Award-winning Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, has taken to her social media page to announce the arrival of her second child with her husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa.

In a heartfelt message of gratitude to God, the gospel singer on her Instagram page on Friday, expressed her joy, describing the newborn as “the precious gift of a second baby.”

The “Excess Love” crooner credited the blessing to God’s goodness, noting that He had “added to our joy, multiplied our laughter, and blessed us.”

Mercy Chinwo also made a faith declaration, saying God’s name would be lifted in their lineage forever, that generations from them would walk in His light, and that many would be blessed through their family.

“To the glory of God… Welcome, our precious gift,” she wrote, adding a loving tribute to her husband as “an amazing father of two.” she wrote.

The announcement has drawn warm congratulations from fans, fellow gospel artistes, and well-wishers, who have flooded her comment section with prayers and celebratory messages.

Mercy Chinwo, known for her powerful worship anthems and inspirational music ministry, married Pastor Blessed in August 2022, and the couple welcomed their first child in 2023.