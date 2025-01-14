Share

Nigerian gospel music artist, Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa on Tuesday, expressed gratitude to the outgoing President of the United States (US) Joe Biden, for his selfless service to humanity.

In a statement on their social media page, the couple also commended President Biden for recognizing their contributions to America through their music.

New Telegraph recalls that in October 2024, Biden honoured Chinwo and Blessed with the President’s Lifetime Service Award which celebrates individuals who have demonstrated a lifetime commitment to volunteerism and strengthening the nation.

Their statement reads, “Ecclesiastes 3:1 says ‘To everything, there is a season and a time to every purpose under heaven.

“As President Joe Biden’s time in office draws to a close, we are reminded of the passage of time and the seasons of life. Each chapter, no matter how significant, eventually gives way to the next.

“It is a poignant reminder that what truly matters is the legacy we leave behind—the values we uphold, the lives we touch, and the good we do for others.

In the spirit of gratitude, we are deeply honoured to have received the President Biden Lifetime Achievement Award last year. This recognition serves as a powerful reminder to remain committed to serving humanity through charity, education, and the principles of faith.

“We extend our sincere thanks to President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for this honour and for their dedication to championing the power of service and community impact. We wish them love and peace as they retire home as senior citizens of the United States of America.”

