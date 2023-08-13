Mercy Chinwo, Husband Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary

Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed mark their first wedding anniversary.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that the couple tied the knot last year amid joy, love and celebration.

Taking to her Instagram page, in celebration, Mercy Chinwo shared lovely photos with her husband with a captivating caption.

She wrote, “Happy Anniversary to us Sweet @theofficialblessed ❤ One year of being your wife and the sweetest year it’s been, I look forward to 100 more by your side❤.”

“I’m so blessed to have you as my husband, spiritual covering and priest❤ Your Love for Christ made me seek God more and He will forever remain the Lord of this Home❤

I Love you My Gee,”