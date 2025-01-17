Mercy Chinwo Drags Ex-Manager To Court Over Diversion Of Royalties

Share

Famous Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo has dragged her former manager, Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu to court over the alleged diversion of $345K music royalties.

New Telegraph recalls that Chinwo was signed to EeZee Conceptz record label owned by Onyedikachukwu in 2017, after winning the second edition of the Nigerian Idol.

In September 2022, Mercy left the record label due to a disagreement over financial matters.

However, in a new update, the Nigerian Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has filed a motion to secure the manager’s appearance in court and a warrant of arrest was issued by the Lagos State Federal High Court.

Onyedikachukwu will be arraigned for allegedly failing to remit Chinwo’s fair share of music royalties from the singer’s online platforms and concerts on January 24 2024.

According to the Commission an affidavit supporting the application explained that Mercy Chinwo had written a petition against the manager.

Meanwhile, EFCC stated that its efforts to arrest him have been unsuccessful, prompting the application for an arrest warrant.

Also, Justice Alexander Owoeye was granted the application on Thursday.



