Mercy Chinwo Criticised For Charging N10m To Perform In Churches

Nigerian gospel singer and songwriter, Mercy Chinwo has been heavily criticised for allegedly charging the sum of N10m to perform in churches.

This came following an outcry from Rev. Fr. Chinenye Oluoma, a Catholic Priest, who raised concerns about the escalating costs associated with religious worship.

Specifically highlighting Mercy Chinwo’s alleged fee of N10 million for performance, netizens took to his comment section to ridicule her and declared the fees as outrageous.

According to a Twitter user known as Regha in a tweet, he believes that gospel artists should not request payment for their performances within the church setting.

Regha shared a tweet on Thursday, stating that the church’s responsibility should be limited to providing hospitality and covering transportation expenses if needed.

He wrote, “Mercy Chinwo charging N10m to perform in Church is ridiculous, gospel artistes shouldn’t charge a dime; The church is obligated to provide hospitality & cover the transportation costs of invitees if necessary but paying anyone to perform is wrong. A true Christian will not charge,”

Here are some reactions trailing Mercy’s performance fee charge.

successgroupng said: “Same goes to people jumping from one man of God to the other to lay hands on them So if you pray for yourself God no go answer you? No be the same image God use to create we all?”

AhanotuIkenna said: “Daniel, a lot of churches in Nigeria are business centres, so Mercy is only cashing out as those GOs are doing.”

bags_beyond1 stated: “Around 2021-2022 thereabouts Kenny Blaq came to my church in Ijebu ode. He was asked how much he would charge before coming Man Said “I don’t CHARGE for churches” just Give Anything you wish to Give me!! Omohhh.”

ezugwu_onyii wrote: “But it’s okay to pay millions of Naira as invite for your pastor or Rv father for a family liberation prayers? Kitikpa gbagbuo unu nilee ndi iru abuo.”

TheSilvapr wrote: “That’s her work, Daniel, she’ll definitely charge, but charging that much?? that’s quite too much tbh.”