Mercy Chinwo Breaks Silence Amid Feud With Ex-Manager, Eezee

Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo has broken her silence by addressing the lawsuit against her former record label boss, Ezekiel ThankGod, popularly known as Eezee Concept.

In a press release on her Instagram page on Saturday, Chinwo recounted her journey with the music producer, from starting as his background singer to becoming his client.

Chinwo disclosed that she signed her first contract in 2017, but the dates were later changed to 2019.

According to Chinwo, Eezee Concept proposed extending her initial five-year contract to 12 years. However, she declined, explaining to him that she had other plans.

Four years into the contract, Chinwo claims the relationship became toxic, and she was subjected to verbal and emotional abuse.

She alleged that Eezee Concept would use statements such as “I will deal with you, I will mess you up, I made you who you are. I can shut you up, and nobody will hear you again, and I will destroy your career.”

Mercy Chinwo further alleged that the label owner misled people who were inviting her to events about her availability.

She however maintained that she never filed a lawsuit against Eezee Concept to demand her catalogue but only wants him to release the first three pages and the execution page of the contract she signed in 2017, which he allegedly altered, to the public.

