Mercy Aigbe’s ‘Thin Line’ hits N100m in cinema revenue after 3 weeks

‘Thin Line,’ a new film by Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe, is alleged to have raked in N100 million in total ticket sales in cinemas.

The film premiered in cinemas nationwide on December 13, 2024.

Cinemax, the movie’s distribution company, took to Instagram to announce the achievement on Friday.

“Over 100 million, and it’s all because of you. Thank you all for your love and support,” the post reads.

In turn, Aigbe appreciated her supporters for watching the movie despite the “challenges”.

“Against all odds, against all the challenges, my amazing movie Thin Line is still thriving and standing tall,” she said.

Thinline, produced by Aigbe in collaboration with Kazim Adeoti, tells the story of Raymond, a charismatic preacher celebrated for his spirit-filled sermons and practical teachings on relationships and marriage.

He finds his life unravelling after a chance encounter with Annie, a desperate prostitute.

What begins as a lapse in judgment spirals into multiple guilt-ridden nights.

Annie seizes her chance, blackmailing Raymond and threatening to ruin his ministry.

Among those who starred in the movie are Uzor Arukwe, Mercy Aigbe, Iyabo Ojo, Olaiya Igwe, The Cute Abiola, and Jaiye Kuti.

Others are Adeniyi Johnson, Olu ‘Deno Adebamowo, Yvonne Jegede, Uche Montana, Prisma James, Akintunde Yusuf, Martins Ogbebor, Nkechi Blessing, Daniella Peters, Motilola Akinlami, and Yekini Ibrahim.

