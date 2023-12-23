Mercy Aigbe Survives Auto Accident Along Lagos-Benin Expressway (Video)

Nollywood actress known for her role in Yoruba movies, Mercy Aigbe, has narrowly escaped death along the Lagos-Benin expressway.

The movie star took to her Instagram page, on Saturday, December 23, to share the terrifying incident which happened shortly after she attended a meet-and-greet event with her fans organized to promote her latest movie, “Ada Omo Daddy.”

Sharing a video of the accident, Mercy Aigbe followed it with a caption expressing her gratitude to God for surviving the ordeal and for sparing her life.

She described the incident as highly intense, admitting that she had never felt such fear before.

She further confessed to being in a state of panic when the vehicle’s tire burst at a high speed, making her believe that her life was in immediate danger.

She wrote, “ALHAMDULILAH – To God be all the Glory!!!!

“The scariest Day of my life! My car tyre busted while we were on top speed on our way back to Lagos from Benin (where I went for a Meet and Greet for my movie) God, I have never been this scared! A horrific experience! Screams! Panic! Fear! Prayers! It is such a terrible experience.

“But I give God the glory for saving us,”

Meanwhile, fans and well-wishers have flooded Aigbe’s social media with relief messages and support, expressing gratitude that the actress survived the incident.

