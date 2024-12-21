Mercy Aigbe Recounts Experience On ‘Thinline’ Set

Share

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Mercy Aigbe has revealed the intense health challenges she battled while filming her latest movie, Thinline.

Sharing her experience in an Instagram post on Friday, December 20, 2024, Mercy Aigbe disclosed that she was hospitalised after waking up on set with severely swollen and painful eyes.

According to the actress, who struggled with making impressive sales on the movie’s launch, the doctors diagnosed the swelling in her eyes as a severe infection.

Despite the ordeal, Mercy expressed gratitude for making it through the production process, which she described as an emotional rollercoaster filled with challenges.

She wrote: “Throwback to the set of Thinline. I woke up one morning on set, and my eyes were like this (swollen and red). We couldn’t film, we had to break set, and the pain that came with this was excruciating. I was hospitalised. In fact, it was a whole lot of challenges!”

She added: “It’s been an experience on this journey with Thinline, a whole lot of challenges, but in all, I still GIVE GOD THE GLORY,”

Adding a touch of humour, Mercy recounted a conversation with someone who speculated whether her struggles were linked to the storyline of the movie.

In response, she laughed off the suggestion, replying, “I don’t think so oh!”

However, despite the challenges she faced during the production of the movie, the movie star described the film as a labour of love infused with “hard work, pains, blood, and sweat.”

She also extended her gratitude to fans who have already watched Thinline and encouraged others to head to cinemas to enjoy it.

