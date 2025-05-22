Mercy Aigbe Opens Up On Challenges Of Being A Single Mother

Share

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has opened up on the challenges of being a single mother, stressing that she doesn’t wish it on anyone, describing the experience as draining.

Speaking in a recent interview on the ‘Real Talk with Kike’ show, Mercy Aigbe admitted that being a single mother is hard because it is challenging for one person to play the role of two people.

Mercy said she often prays for her kids to have a lasting marriage because she does not wish single motherhood on anyone.

According to the actress, the fear of failure made her tough on her kids while raising them, stressing that she had already failed by being a single mother and did not want to fail as a mother.

The movie star said she did not even want her kids to make mistakes, not realising that it was part of their life journey.

She said, “For me, raising a child as a single mum… shout out to all the single mums out there, you guys are heroes, It’s not easy playing the role of two people. I am very sensitive when I talk about my single mother moment because it wasn’t an easy journey.

“That’s why anytime I pray for Michelle, I pray for other kids around me that I nurture, that are not my biological kids but they are still my kids. I say to them, especially the girls, that life happens.

“A lot of us didn’t set out to be like this in terms of our love life but life happens and we hope for the best for our kids. I always tell my children that your first time will be your forever. Because I don’t wish it on anybody, it’s draining.

“I think part of what made me very tough on my kids is that I just didn’t want to fail as a mother because I had failed at this, I didn’t want to fail as a mother.

”I didn’t even want them to make mistakes, not realising it was part of their life’s journey, I was pushing hard and not giving them a chance to be who they want to be and make errors to gain correction from their errors.

“I didn’t want people to laugh at me and say a single mum raised them, they can’t do anything good. It’s so draining that financially, emotionally, morally, and mentally you still have to show up.”

