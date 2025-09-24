Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Mercy Aigbe, has taken to her social media page to mourn the passing of her biological mother.

The celebrated actress announced the sad news with a candlelight image against a broken heart background on Tuesday on her official Instagram page. She wrote, “R.I.P Mum.”

The sad announcement drew sympathy from colleagues, fans and friends in the entertainment industry, as they sent in condolence messages via her comment section.

Here are some of the condolence messages from industry colleagues and fans alike:

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo wrote: “So sorry ore, may her gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

Idris Olanrewaju Controversial crossdressercommented: “Sorry sis.” Dayo Amusa wrote, “My sincere condolences, Agbeke.” Motilola also wrote: “So sorry, Momma. Accept my condolences.” Actor Bolanle Ninalowo stated, “My condolences, sis.” Other celebrities like Omowunmi Ajiboye and Tayo Faniran also sent in their sympathy messages, praying for the repose of her mother’s soul.