MERCY AIGBE: Fame Hasn’t Changed Me, I’m Still Me

Mercy Aigbe- Adeoti is a Nigerian filmmaker with so many movies to her credit. Aigbe who is currently filming her own cinema project movie titled ‘Ada Omo Daddy’, spoke with MUTIAT LAWORE about why the coming project is dear to her heart, her career, motherhood among other issues. Excerpts:

What new project are you working on and what should your fans expect from you soon?

I am so excited about my upcoming project titled ‘Ada Omo Daddy.’ It is my first major cinema project. I am scared because it is a new terrain for me. I know I have loyal fans and supporters, but when you want to try something new, there is the tendency to experience some level of fear.

But because I believe in what I am bringing to the table, I am excited about it, and I cannot wait for everyone to see this project. It is going to be really awesome, and it’s going to be in the cinemas during the Christmas period. I am really thrilled about it.

It is a movie people really need to look for- ward to. It is a fusion of Nigerian cultural heritage. It is a movie that attempts to unify our cultures, regardless of our differences. It is a beautiful family-oriented drama that will have a lot of comedy as well as some valuable lessons.

This is your first project in a while. What is so unique about this particular movie?

It tells a beautiful and relatable story. It is a family drama. As a filmmaker, I love to make movies that would have great impact on society. It is a true-life story, and it is very dear to my heart.

It was made with a huge budget, and I have a lineup of a great cast and my crew. It is my first major cinema project, and I am looking forward to the feedback the movie will get. I have basically put my sweat, blood and every other thing into the project.

The Yoruba section of the movie industry is currently getting a lot of positive attention. As someone who has been around for quite some time, how does that make you feel?

This is indeed a great time to be an actress, filmmaker and investor. I feel so happy about what is currently happening in the movie industry. It is what I had always wanted, and I feel blessed to be a part of it. Despite the language barrier, many of our films are some of the most watched on international streaming platforms.

You have made your mark both in the Yoruba and English genres of Nollywood; which do you consider your comfort zone?

I started out with English, then I crossed over to Yoruba. I made my name in the Yoruba movie industry. I would always say that Yoruba is stronger for me, because the industry contributed greatly to who I am today.

That said, I would say there is no division in Nollywood. It is one Nollywood; it is simply the medium that is different. Yoruba, English, Hausa or Igbo – they are all homegrown Nigerian movies. So, I am a part of Nollywood.

You have a career that has seen many years of success. Could you share some of the key factors that have helped you to continue to strive towards achieving your goals?

Being authentic to my brand is a key factor. Consistency, hard work and evolving with the times have been highly crucial. It might sound cliché, but I pray and God has been awesome.

What key changes do you hope to see in the movie industry and how are you contributing your quota to its growth?

First of all, I would like to applaud the Nigerian movie industry, we are doing amazingly well. We haven’t got to where I think we should be but we are not where we were. In terms of technicality and the uniqueness of our stories, we have improved massively.

We’ve always had amazing stories and great talents. I’ve always said that Nigerians are a blessed and talented people. I’m excited that we are having a lot of platforms come on board in recent times.

As a filmmaker, it boosts your chances of having a great return on your investment. However, there are multiple challenges facing producers including the limited platforms through which movies can be distributed, piracy and so on.

The cinema culture has really been revived and it has become a hugely positive platform to generate revenue as an investor. We also have Netflix and Amazon. We are hoping similar platforms will emerge soon.

This will encourage more investors to come to the film industry, and it will provide more revenue for the entire value chain; actors and producers alike. We are growing. I am proud that I’m a witness to it.

As an award-winning actress and producer, how are you able to juggle responsibilities and still be at your best?

It’s not easy because aside from acting, I am also into business. I run a boutique; I am into fashion; I am a wife and I am a mother. It is a lot of hard work but I have a very good support system, in person of my husband, my family. My members of staff are also very loyal. It makes my work really easy.

Let’s talk about motherhood and being mother to a young adult, how has it been?

So, my daughter is so grown, she’s an adult now and you know she has been far away in Canada studying. And at times when I look at her, I wonder aloud saying ‘so, this is my daughter who is all grown up and it feels like I am getting old.

To me, aging is a blessing but I want to be a baby girl for life so when I look at her, she reminds me that I am no longer a baby anymore.

Another thing is when she did something wrong before now, I would shout at her, but I can’t shout at her now because I remind myself that she’s now an adult, we have to dialogue and I would rather give her that liberty to make some decisions herself so I don’t influence all her decisions.

I just have to be there to guide her and make sure she doesn’t make mistakes although mistakes are allowed; if they’re not too much, it’s fine because you learn from it. And for my son, he’s also a big boy now and we give God the glory.

As an entrepreneur and a fashion power house, what are some of the steps that have helped you run your business successfully?

In recent times, everything happens on social media. I make a lot of money from social media. The bulk of my sales come from social media. Your social media page should be your office. Don’t go about using your page to troll people.

It should be your office. How you want people to perceive you should be well spelt out on your social media page. Use your page to make money. Make y o u r business your priority. Blow your trumpet by yourself.

What has the entertainment industry taught you?

My biggest lesson would be humility. Regardless of the heights that you attain, you should always remain humble. It goes a long way. I still see myself as just me, Mercy; because I believe that what I have attained is simply by the grace of God.

When you meet people, who are up and coming, do not think that you are a demigod because it is not of your own doing. It is simply grace that has placed you wherever you are. Also, it is good to have a good interpersonal relationship with people, at all levels.

These are some of the biggest lessons that I have learnt in this industry. Whenever I go on set and see people who are acting for the first time, I always try to encourage them. It pays to be humble, regardless of who you are or whatever status that you feel you have attained.

You are usually trolled on social media. How do you keep your sanity despite the cyber bullying?

I often tell people that I am just on social media to market things as an influencer. As a businesswoman, I sell my products; and as an actor, I advertise the movies I feature in.

I choose what I want to be identified with on social media, so all the ‘craziness’ does not bother me. It would be hard for anyone to see me physically and bully me. They can only do that on social media.