Mercy Aigbe Breaks Down In Tears At Movie Premiere

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe Adeoti publicly thanked her husband, Kazim Adeoti, for his strong support for her movie premiering, Ada Omo Daddy.

Giving her speech, the actress was seen in tears as she described her difficulty in marketing the film on social media before its premiere.

She further disclosed that he approached her husband for help in presenting the film and he volunteered to do anything for her.

She knelt in the screening room to thank him in front of the guests, and this move had them howling with pleasantries.

Meanwhile, Mercy Aigbe awarded Kazim Adeoti a Wonderful Husband of the Year award a few days before the launch of Ada Omo Daddy.