Nollywood actress and filmmaker Mercy Aigbe Adeoti has broken her silence on the news making rounds that she is controlling her husband, Kazeem Adeoti.

Speaking on Iriri Mi, a talk show hosted by Bimpe Akintunde, Mercy Aigbe addressed the negative remarks about her marriage and claims circulating on social media that she manipulated her husband.

When questioned about allegations of making her husband dense, the veteran actress challenged why people were so invested in her relationship.

She said: “That’s just noise. Look closely at those talking—how is their life? People only talk when you’re doing something good. If you’re not known, you can’t be their topic. You have to be at the top to be a topic,”

During the interview, Aigbe also revealed that her family had opposed her decision to remarry, especially given her age. However, she remained firm in her choice, emphasizing that she knew what she wanted.

She added: “I love love, actually. Some family members even asked me why I was getting married at almost 50, but everybody knows what they want. I know what I saw, and I know what I wanted. “I love to have a crown (husband) on my head and to be married. Maybe if I was still in my baby daddy’s house, I wouldn’t be known as Mercy Aigbe.” Watch the video below:

