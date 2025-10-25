Merck Foundation: Infections, Infertility Rates In West Africa Alarming – Experts

Health experts and alumni of Merck Foundation have raised the alarm over the soaring rates of infertility in women across West Africa, attributing the majority of cases to untreated infections, particularly sexually transmitted infections (STIs) such as chlamydia and gonorrhoea and HIV.

Fertility specialist, obstetrician and gynecologist at Edward Francis Teaching hospital, Dr. Musa Marena, made this known during the Merck Foundation Health Media training, which was part of the 12th edition of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary held at The Gambia.

In his presentation, “Infertility Prevention, the Link Between Infertility and Infectious Diseases,” he disclosed that recent findings from local health facilities have shown that 85 percent of infertility cases among women in the African sub-region were caused by infections, a figure far higher than the global average of 33 percent.

He said: “In Africa, especially our sub-region, infertility is caused by infection. Up to about 85% of women who come to our facilities, when you check, you will find out that the infertility is caused by an infection, and this can be compared to worldwide, which is about 33%.”

Marena, who doubles as programme manager, Reproductive maternal, neonatal, child and adolescent health at the Ministry of Health in The Gambia, noted that the figure reflects deep-seated issues in healthcare access, regular check-ups, adequate infection treatments, and public awareness.