Merck Foundation Has Improved Millions Of Lives – Kalej

Amid challenges of poor funding and a shortage of healthcare workers across Africa, the Merck Foundation—the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany—has continued to impact millions of lives by strengthening healthcare systems in Africa and Asia.

Chief Executive Officer of Merck Foundation, Dr. Rasha Kalej, made this known at the 7th edition of the Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative (MFFLI) Summit held in Dubai. The summit brought together First Ladies from 14 countries across Asia and Africa, including Nigeria.

Highlighting the importance of collaboration in addressing pressing health and social issues, Kalej disclosed that the Foundation had awarded 2,280 scholarships to doctors from 52 countries—many of whom have become the first specialists in their fields.

“Through this platform, we have shared valuable experiences and held meaningful discussions on our programmes aimed at transforming patient care and raising awareness on a wide range of critical health and social concerns,” Kalej said.

“Our commitment remains strong—to transform patient care, empower women and youth, and break the silence on sensitive health and social challenges.

“Our scholarships in over 44 critical specialties are helping to close the gap in Africa’s dire shortage of medical specialists. Additionally, we’ve provided nearly 1,000 scholarships for girls in over 17 countries, in partnership with First Ladies.”

Chairman of the Merck Foundation Board of Trustees, Prof. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, praised the First Ladies for their unwavering commitment to healthcare and social development. He noted that the scholarship initiative is helping transform healthcare in underserved regions by building a new generation of specialists.

He stated that Africa’s challenges extend beyond financial limitations, emphasizing that the lack of trained healthcare professionals remains a major barrier to quality care.

“Together with our partners, we’ve strengthened healthcare capacity by providing 2,270 scholarships for one- and two-year Master’s degrees in 44 underserved medical specialties across 52 countries,” he said.

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu—making her debut at the summit—hailed the Merck Foundation’s doctor scholarships as a major boost to Nigeria’s education and public healthcare system.

She disclosed that 63 Nigerian doctors have benefitted from various Merck Foundation scholarships in areas such as fertility care, diabetes management, cardiology, psychiatry, and other critical specialties.

“Efforts are ongoing to tackle diabetes in Nigeria through the Diabetes Blue Program, under which 39 Nigerian doctors have received advanced training,” she said.

“Another 16 doctors have trained in acute medicine, respiratory care, and critical care. Once they complete their training, they will establish clinics in their communities, delivering essential healthcare services.

“This is a crucial step toward improving health outcomes in Nigeria. I am committed to expanding this programme through my office and the Ministry of Health,” she assured.

Senator Tinubu also expressed optimism about deepening Nigeria’s partnership with the Merck Foundation, especially in addressing gender-based violence, female genital mutilation, child marriage, and health issues such as hypertension and infertility stigma.

Kenya’s First Lady, Rachel Ruto, noted that 244 Kenyan doctors have been trained by Merck Foundation in various specialized fields, with women making up 50 percent of the beneficiaries.

She applauded the Foundation’s impact across Africa and added that 47 Kenyan girls are currently being supported through Merck Foundation’s Educating Linda programme.

