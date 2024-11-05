Merck Foundation Advancing Healthcare Capacity, Awareness

Share

Health, they say is wealth. Sadly, many persons are finding it difficult to access quality health services for various reasons.

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, has been undertaking several programmes and initiatives to bridge the existing gaps in healthcare delivery.

The Award

In the current year, the Foundation has scored a number of remarkable goals in the civil society space. These include winner of the NGO of the Year 2024 and inauguration of the 11th edition of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary.

It beat ten(10 ) other international Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) to clinch Avance Media “NGO of the Year 2024” award as the most influential NGO shaping Africa’s future and leading community empowerment through its programmes and activities.

Avance Media, a leading rating and voting firm in Africa, had initially announced Merck Foundation as one of the 10 Most Influential NGOs Shaping Africa’s Future.

The rating was conducted alongside other leading NGOs working in Africa including, Save the Children, Plan International, Doctors without Borders, Africa Women’s Development Fund, African Medical and Research Foundation, Receiving the award, the CEO Merck Foundation, Dr. Rasha Kelej noted that the award which was won by the highest number of votes polled, was a testament that people acknowledge the Foundation’s collective efforts in shaping Africa’s future through key sectors such as health, education, and economic empowerment.

Kelej who has held position as one of 100 most influential Africans for five consecutive years( 2019 – 2023) said the Foundation would not have been able to “make it without the support and trust of stakeholders on Merck Foundation’s significant role in shaping the future of African communities.

“This recognition inspires me and my team to continue our mission to transform the patient care landscape, drive cultural change, support girls’ education, empower women, and break the stigma around infertility in Africa and beyond.

We are committed to contributing to improving lives of the people. “Since 2012, Merck Foundation, together with their Ambassadors, the First Ladies of Africa, and Partners like Ministries of Health, Gender, Education, and Communication, have continued to transform patient care across Africa and bring cultural shift with regards to a wide range of social and health issues, including breaking the stigma around infertility, supporting girls’ education, ending child marriage and FGM, stopping gender-based violence, and raising awareness about diabetes and hypertension.

“I am happy to share that we have provided more than 2080 scholarships to young doctors from 52 countries, in 44 underserved medical specialties. Many of our Merck Foundation Alumni are becoming the first specialists in their countries. Together, we continue to make history,” he said.

Empowerment

According to Dr. Kelej, various scholarships and fellowship, diploma and master degree courses ranging between one to three years were provided in 44 underserved medical specialties like Oncology, Diabetes, Cardiology, Endocrinology, Respiratory, Acute Medicine, Sexual and Reproductive medicine, Embryology, Respiratory, Critical care, Psychiatry, General Surgery, Dermatology, Emergency and Resuscitation Medicine, Gastroenterology, Neuroimaging for Research, Pain Management, Neonatal Medicine, Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases, Advanced Surgical Practice and more.

Also, through the “More Than a Mother” campaign which is a strong movement that aims to empower infertile and childless women through access to information, education and change of mindset, Merck Foundation has been building quality and equitable reproductive and fertility care capacity, breaking infertility stigma and raising awareness about Infertility Prevention and Male Infertility.

“I am happy that we are contributing to building and advancing fertility care capacity in Africa and improving better access to women’s health. I am very proud to share that we have provided till today more than 650 scholarships of Embryology, Fertility and Reproductive care to young doctors from 39 different countries.

Moreover, we also support childless women by helping them start their own small businesses. It is all about giving every woman the respect and support she deserves to lead a fulfilling life, with or without a child,.” Kelej explained.

Africa Asia Luminary

About a week ago, the healthcare space was set agog, following the official inauguration of the 11th Edition of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

It was a triple celebration as it was also an occasion to celebrate the 7th Anniversary of Merck Foundation and the 12-years journey of their development programmes..

The annual conference which brought together 15 First Ladies and President of the United Republic of Tanzania, also attracted more than 6,000 healthcare providers, policymakers and media practitioners from over 70 English, French, Spanish and Portuguese speaking countries through a hybrid model to benefit from five parallel scientific and social sessions aimed at advancing healthcare capacity and awareness in 44 critical and underserved medical specialties.

The First Ladies of Burundi, Cabo Verde, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of The Congo, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Maldives, Mozambique, Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe, Zimbabwe and Zanzibar were the Guests of Honor and Keynote Speakers for the 11th Edition of Merck Foundation’s Annual Conference.

President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassaan, who inaugurated the Luminary alongside the Chairman of Merck Foundation Board of Trustees, Prof. Dr. Frank StangenbergHaverkamp and Merck Foundation CEO, Dr. Rasha Kelej, was confident this year’s conference would mark a turning point in healthcare delivery and services.

“I am delighted to host this prestigious conference in Tanzania. It is a great honor to inaugurate the conference alongside the First Ladies of Africa and Asia.

“I am certain that this conference will help us to achieve our shared mission to make a transformation in the health and well-being of our people. I deeply appreciate the programmes of Merck Foundation that are building healthcare capacity, breaking infertility stigma, and supporting girl education,” Hassan said.

Share

Please follow and like us: