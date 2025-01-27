New Telegraph

January 27, 2025
Merciless Sinner Retains Australian Open Title

Jannik Sinner underlined why he is the world’s best men’s player by securing back-to-back Australian Open titles with a merciless victory over Alexander Zverev.

The Italian top seed delivered in the decisive moments to win 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 against the second seed. Despite an ongoing doping case hanging over him, Sinner has been able to block out the noise to claim a third Grand Slam title.

After sealing victory with a composed crosscourt winner on his first championship point, the 23-year-old calmly raised his hands into the air before walking over to celebrate with his team.

“It’s an incredible tournament for me, I hope I can keep it going,” said Sinner, who is the first Italian player to win three majors. The straight-set win was a demonstration of Sinner’s relentless baseline game, physical power and mental steeliness.

Zverev could not create a single break point in the match and grew increasingly frustrated as his game failed to trouble Sinner.

