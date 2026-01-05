Merchant Bank Projects 4.22% GDP Growth For Nigeria In 2026

Coronation Merchant Bank has forecast that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will grow by 4.22 percent this year. The bank, which made the prediction in a report titled, “The Year in Review and 2026 Outlook,” released over the weekend, said it expects the projected GDP growth rate to be supported by “sustained higher oil output and improved foreign exchange (FX) liquidity.”

Apart from the expected increase in oil output, the lender said it also expects that the non-oil sectors will continue to play a critical role in propelling Nigeria’s economic expansion this year, adding that: “The services, agriculture, and industrial sectors are expected to drive growth momentum.”

It stated: “Nigeria’s economy in 2025 remained in a state of transition into more macro-economic stability, supported by rising oil production—averaging 1.68mbpd in H1, and gradually easing inflationary pressures.

Government reforms across the fiscal and monetary fronts continued to improve investor confidence and capital inflows, although consumer demand remained subdued amid elevated prices and constrained household purchasing power. Structural bottlenecks in logistics and energy supply also tempered the pace of recovery.

“Looking ahead to 2026, we project GDP to grow by 4.22%, underpinned by sustained higher oil output and improved foreign exchange (FX) liquidity.

Increased investments in the oil sector, combined with improved security in oil-producing regions, are expected to lift production levels and support fiscal stability through stronger export receipts and enhanced government revenues, especially as the unwinding of fuel subsidy arrears gathers momentum.”

The bank further said: “Beyond oil, non-oil sectors will remain the backbone of Nigeria’s economic expansion. The services, agriculture, and industrial sectors are expected to drive growth momentum.

Trade liberalization measures—such as the suspension of the 4% Free on Board (FOB) levy, customs digitization initiatives, and broader trade facilitation reforms—should spur private investment and streamline cross-border trade.

“Enhanced participation in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is also poised to open greater access to an estimated $3.4 trillion pan-African market, though persistent port congestion, renewed FX volatility, and regulatory uncertainty could limit the full realization of these benefits.”

According to Coronation Merchant Bank, while a critical project like the Dangote Refinery will further enhance the nation’s energy self-sufficiency and reduce its import dependence on petroleum products this year, Seplat Energy’s $2.5–$3.0 billion gas investment programme (2026–2030), involving the drilling of 120–150 new wells, “is expected to expand domestic gas supply, boost industrial output, and enhance energy security when combined with the expected completion of the OB3 and AKK pipeline projects.”

Both large scale ventures, the bank added, are expected to, “strengthen Nigeria’s external balances, drive oil GDP growth, and reinforce the foundation for mediumterm economic resilience.”

On its projections for inflation and the exchange rate, the bank stated: “Inflation is expected to moderate further in 2026, driven by improved food supply chains, stable energy costs, and the continuation of a tight monetary policy stance.