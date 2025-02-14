Meranda Reaffirms Commitment To Progressive Lagos As UNILAG Pledges Support

Share

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda, has reiterated her commitment to enacting impactful laws that will enhance the lives of Lagosians.

Meranda made this commitment following a courtesy visit from a delegation of the University of Lagos School of Postgraduate Studies.

Welcoming the team led by Professor Abraham Osinubi, Dean of the School of Postgraduate Studies, Meranda described the visit as both an encouragement and a challenge to fulfil the expectations of the people.

She assured the delegation that she remains focused on making Lagos a model of progress and development.

“I will definitely make you proud by the special grace of God. I will work to ensure that you see me as a source of pride to UNILAG,” she promised.

The UNILAG delegation, while celebrating her emergence as the first female Speaker of the Assembly, commended her leadership qualities and expressed confidence in her ability to drive transformative policies.

Professor Osinubi emphasized the university’s readiness to support her administration with intellectual resources, recognizing the Speaker’s position as a symbol of integrity and vision.

A lawmaker and UNILAG alumnus, Hon. Lanre Afinni, also applauded the university for its contributions to Lagos, citing how students of the institution played a key role during the COVID-19 pandemic by developing portable ventilators.

He affirmed that UNILAG remains a critical partner in shaping leadership and innovation in the state.

