…Meranda Briefs GAC On Obasa’s Removal

Members of the Lagos States House of Assembly led by its new Speaker, Mojisola Merand, yesterday officially briefed the apex body of the ruling All Progressives Congress, the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) of latest developments in the legislative arm.

Recall that Mudashiru Obasa was removed as speaker on Monday after he was alleged of mismanagement and abuse of office.

The House, in a unanimous decision on Monday also dissolved all standing committees constituted under the erstwhile speaker.

Meranda, who addressed the briefly press after a secluded meeting with the GAC said the purpose of the meeting was to brief the apex panel in Lagos APC of the development and also receive the leaders’ blessings.

