Mojisola Meranda officially assumed her role as Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday, January 27, 2025, following the impeachment of Mudashiru Obasa.

In a video making rounds on social media, Meranda could be seen accompanied by fellow lawmakers as she officially took over the Office of the Speaker in the Assembly Complex amidst prayers and solidarity chants.

New Telegraph recalls that her appointment comes amidst heightened political tensions and disputes within the State Assembly following the impeachment of the former Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa.

The impeachment of Obasa, who was out of the country in the United States at the time, was backed by 32 out of the 40 lawmakers in the House.

This overwhelming decision marked a significant shift in the leadership of the legislative body.

However, Obasa has publicly rejected his impeachment, insisting he remains the legitimate Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

His claim has intensified the political drama surrounding the change in leadership.

As Meranda began her tenure, security around the Lagos Assembly complex was visibly increased.

Staff members and legislative aides were mandated to present valid identification cards before gaining access to the premises.

Those without proper identification were denied entry as part of the tightened security measures.

