Meranda Applauds South West Games, Urges Organisers To Sustain Excellence

The Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, has commended the organisers of the South West Games 2025 for what she described as “a brilliantly conceived and excellently delivered sporting initiative that holds immense promise for youth development and regional integration.”

Hon. Meranda gave the commendation while receiving the President of the South West Games, Dr Lanre Alfred, and members of the Organising Committee who paid her a courtesy visit at the Lagos State House of Assembly complex.

She described the tournament as a timely and well-executed intervention that promotes not only physical excellence, but also unity, discipline, and communal pride.

“Let me sincerely applaud you, Dr. Alfred, and your entire team for this visionary project,” Meranda said. “The South West Games is a shining example of how sports can be used to engage our youth constructively, foster regional pride, and build a culture of healthy competition.

What you’ve done is not just commendable— it’s exemplary.” Meranda, who is widely recognised for her commitment to youth-focused initiatives and community development, further urged the organisers to look beyond the region and scale the project into a national model that could drive broader grassroots sports development across Nigeria.

