Mentally Unstable Man Beheads 84-Year-Old Man In Ogun

The Residents of the Ipara community in Remo North local government area of Ogun State were thrown into confusion on Friday when a 32-year-old man, David Shodola allegedly beheaded an 84-year-old man, Alfred Opadipe.

Our correspondent gathered that the incident occurred around 10.20 am.

The suspect, who was said to be mentally unstable allegedly attacked the deceased with a machete and severed his head.

A nine-minute and eight seconds video which went viral on Facebook showed the lifeless body of the octogenarian on ground with the head a few metres apart.

Some residents of the community gathered at the scene to behold the gory incident.

A witness account in the viral clip revealed that the suspect was a “madman”.

Police Spokesman, Omotola Odutola confirmed the incident in a terse statement made available to journalists in Abeokuta on Friday.

Odutola said the suspect was shot dead by the police when he tried to use his machete on them.

The PPRO said following a call received from an unnamed informant, police officers led by the Isara Divisional Police Officer (DPO), CSP Bankole Eluyeru stormed the scene.

She said an attempt to arrest the suspect was fiercely resisted as he used “the matches on the Divisional Police Officer and his men.”

The Police Spokesman said the team succeeded “in neutralizing the suspect and weapon recovered from him.”

Odutola, however, said there is “no recount of the suspect being a madman from the intelligence the police gathered.”